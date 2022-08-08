Quebec reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop
Quebec's Health Ministry says four more people have died due to COVID-19 since the last update. The province has now reported 16,044 deaths due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
There remain 4,078 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons.
The number of overall hospitalizations dropped by 52, making that total 2,057. Of those, 61 people are in intensive care units, an increase of four.
NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS
Out of 8,045 PCR tests analyzed by health-care professionals, 758 came back positive for a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent. There have been 1,156,633 positive PCR tests logged in the province since the pandemic began.
In addition, 212 positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the total, which is now 228,140.
The ministry is monitoring 578 active COVID-19 outbreaks, and 8,210 samples were analyzed on Aug. 6.
There was an additional 2,793 doses of vaccines administered, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered to 20,398,024.
