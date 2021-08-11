MONTREAL -- Quebec has 365 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 380,038 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed one more death, dated before Aug. 10, for a total of 11,242.

Hospitalizations are up by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 67.

Of those, 22 people are in intensive care; up by four.

To date, 366,670 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 9, a total of 18,274 samples were analyzed.

Public health officials say they are unable to provide a daily breakdown of whether people currently being infected with COVID-19 are vaccinated or not.

"Our team is working to get more data on our website," the Institut Nationale de Santé Publique du Québec (INSPQ) told CTV News.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 37,233 more vaccinations in the province; 35,865 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,368 doses before Aug. 10 for a total of 11,572,077 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 46,613 doses were given for a cumulative total of 11,618,690, or 74.3 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 10, a total of 6,310,481 Quebecers, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,289,992 people, or 70 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

The province has received 14,043,599 vaccine doses so far.