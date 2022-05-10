Quebec reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decrease again

Quebec reported on Tuesday that there are nine fewer patients receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals, dropping that total to 1,901.

Sixty-six of those patients are in intensive care units, which is the same as on Monday.

The number of health-care professionals absent for COVID-19-related issues dropped by 96 to 6,463.

After reporting four new deaths on Monday, the province also reported 24 hours later that 35 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 15,178.

On May 8, 11,217 samples were analyzed.

NEW CASES

Out of 10,632 PCR tests conducted, 772 came back positive, making the positivity rate 7.7 per cent.

There have now been 1,053,409 positive PCR tests recorded in Quebec.

There were also 558 positive self-declared rapid tests reported, bringing the total number of self-declared rapid tests to 168,604.

Quebec health officials are monitoring 15,343 active COVID-19 cases and 811 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 12,740 more doses of vaccine, including 11,993 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 19,674,426 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 328,774 have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.