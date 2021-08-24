MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 345 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the overall totall number of cases to 385,465 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 370,486 people are reported to have recovered.

There are now 3,696 active COVID-19 cases in the province, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health. It is the second day in a row that active case numbers have dropped.

The province also added three deaths due to the virus, including two in the past 24 hours and one before Aug. 17. The total death count during the pandemic is now 11,283.

Hospitalizations rose by three on Tuesday, and there are now 102 patients in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 29 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On Aug. 22, 12,351 samples were analyzed.

VARIANT TRACKER

Quebec added 80 confirmed variant cases on Tuesday bringing the total number of variant cases to 9,418.

Of those new cases, 76 were Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, bringing the total number of Delta cases to 1,075.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 32,597 more doses of vaccine, including 31,424 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,131,278 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 65,910 Quebecers got their jabs out of the province.

OFFICIALS UPDATING ON VACCINES AND SCHOOLS

Officials out of Quebec City will provide updates on the back-to-school plan as well as a vaccination update.

Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge will speak at 1 p.m. on the school plan and Health Minister Christian Dube will give a vaccination update at 3 p.m.