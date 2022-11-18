Quebec reports 29 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths

Quebec's health ministry reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations dropped by 29.

The total number of deaths rose to 17,264.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down to 1,658 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 560 patients were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were admitted for another reason.

ICU cases increased slightly by four, for a total of 43, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of health-care workers absent for reasons related to the coronavirus fell to 3,453, a decrease of 64 from the day before.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The ministry recorded 737 new infections through PCR testing, which is still reserved for priority groups. An additional 102 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province on Thursday, including 90 positive samples.

Health-care workers administered 23,292 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 22,184,687 shots given to Quebecers so far.