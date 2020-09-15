QUEBEC CITY -- No less than 172 schools have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to government data updated on Tuesday.

The figures unveiled by the education ministry actually date from Friday and concern pre-school, elementary and high schools, both in the public and private sectors.

The number of reported cases among students and staff stands at 283 diagnosed infections.

Children in public schools represent the vast majority, with 190 infections.



Of the schools with infections, 53 are in Montreal.

When a case is identified, the school is expected to immediately send parents a letter informing them of the contamination and whether their child should stay at home. Class closings occurred 144 times in about three weeks, the ministry said.

This list had been temporarily withdrawn by the government, which said it needed to adjust its data collection system after errors had crept in.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.