Quebec reports 27 new hospitalizations amid rise in 'Kraken' variant

As Quebec reports the presence of the new 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health reported four more deaths related to the disease and a 27-patient increase in hospitalizations.

The Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ) said that cases of the XBB.1.5 (Kraken) variant have been detected in the province and the INSPQ will issue a report on variants this week.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 17,750 deaths due to the disease.

There are now 2,180 patients in the province's hospitals that are infected, including 57 in intensive care units, a decrease of one.

The ministry said 2,490 health-care workers are absent from their posts for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 6,794 PCR tests that were analyzed, 581 came back positive for the virus.

Since March 2020, a total of 1,291,259 positive PCR tests have been logged.

In addition, 63 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total which is now 270,903 positive tests.

The ministry is monitoring 313 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Jan. 7, a total of 7,135 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 220 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,796,191.