Quebec reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, with over 6,511 health workers absent

Quebec reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and further decreases in hospitalization.

There are a total of 54 fewer people in hospital with the virus after 111 new admissions and 165 discharges. The total is now well under 2,000, at 1,847.

In intensive care units, 62 patients are fighting COVID-19 -- four fewer than Tuesday, after seven admissions and 11 discharges (which can also mean deaths).

As Quebec gears up to end its health-care bonuses after two years, which unions say will create a flood of workers heading to the private system, it's contending with massive absences as well: 6,511 health-care workers are absent for COVID-related reasons as of Wednesday.

