Quebec reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

Quebec reported a marked drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with the province's health ministry saying there are now 1,686 people receiving care for the disease in hospitals, a drop of 76.

Of those, 38 are in intensive care units, which is two fewer than in the last update.

There are currently 3,059 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19-related issues.

Two more people are reported to have died due to the disease bringing the overall death total to 17,178.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 7,539 PCR tests that were analyzed, 520 came back positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive PCR tests in the province to 1,238,739 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 145 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 259,963.

The health ministry is currently monitoring 371 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Nov. 12, 7,929 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 6,584 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,102,818.