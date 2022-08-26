Quebec reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

The number of hospitalizations and health-care worker absentees due to COVID-19 continues to drop in Quebec.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that there are 3,901 staff absent from work in the health-care network due to COVID-19-related reasons. That's 48 fewer than 24 hours ago.

In addition, 54 fewer patients are receiving treatment in the province's hospital for the disease, dropping the total number of hospitalizations to 1,918, with 639 of those having been admitted for COVID-19.

Of the total hospitalizations, 41 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of three.

The total number of deaths due to the disease in Quebec rose to 16,324, with two deaths added in the last 24 hours, eight between two and seven days ago and eight more than seven days ago.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 11,375 PCR tests analyzed, 749 came back positive, making the positivity rate 18 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 1,174,312 positive PCR tests have been recorded in Quebec.

In addition, 235,517 positive self-declared rapid tests have been logged, 137 more than 24 hours ago.

Quebec's health ministry is monitoring 387 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Aug. 24, a total of 12,123 samples were analyzed.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 22,946 more doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 20,659,951.



