Quebec reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 15 more hospitalizations

With Quebec officially in its seventh wave of COVID-19 infections, the province recorded 17 new deaths Friday, bringing the total count to 15,663 since the pandemic began.

With 186 entries and 171 discharges, there are 15 more people in Quebec hospitals for reasons related to COVID-19.

Intensive care numbers decreased slightly by two, with eight entries and 10 discharges.

On Thursday, public health announced Quebec is entering its seventh wave but that the situation is "under control for the moment." No new health restrictions were put in place.

NEW CASES

The health ministry also logged 1,597 new COVID-19 cases, although this number is not reflective of the actual situation as PCR testing is not available to the general public.

In addition, 558 positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

The province is monitoring 377 active outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health workers administered 10,872 more doses of the vaccine. So far, 91 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot, 55 per cent have received three and 15 per cent have received four.