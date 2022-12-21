Quebec reports 16 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Quebec is reporting 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its latest update on Wednesday, while hospitalizations are again on the rise.

Of the new deaths announced Wednesday, six occurred in the last 24 hours. Two people died between two and seven days ago, and eight died more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,586 Quebecers have died in connection with the disease.

In terms of hospitalizations, authorities have reported an increase of 50 from the previous day. There are now 2,149 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 746 of them who were hospitalized due to the disease.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit remained unchanged at 57, including 32 who are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

The number of health professionals who are on standby for the virus increased slightly to 3,731.

The number of new cases remained high, with 1,439 new infections and a positivity rate of 13.4 per cent. In addition, at least 152 cases were detected by rapid tests on Tuesday.

The number of cases is probably underestimated, since screening centres are reserved for priority clients.

On Tuesday, 13,190 Quebecers received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



