MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 15,845 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as hospitalizations surpassed 1,200.

Of the new cases, 12,476 people were double-vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior (out of 6,488,443 Quebecers), 2,667 people were unvaccinated or received one dose of vaccine less than 14 days prior (out of 1,536,075 people), and 702 received one dose more than 14 days prior (out of 521,931 people).

The positive cases came from analyzing 54,065 samples, making the positivity rate in Quebec 30.9 per cent.

The ministry says those who are unvaccinated are 0.7 times more likely to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 16 more active COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing that total to 1,539.

On Sunday, 207 patients checked into hospitals in the province for treatment and 137 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,231. Of those, 162 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of nine.

Of the new patients, 119 were double-vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior, 86 were unvaccinated or received their first dose less than 14 days prior, and two received a single dose more than two weeks prior to check in.

For the ICU numbers there were 28 new admissions (20 admitted directly to ICU, and eight transferred), and 19 discharged. Of the 20 new admissions, 12 were unvaccinated and eight were double-vaccinated.

The ministry says those who are unvaccinated are 9 times more likely to require hospitalizations than those fully vaccinated.

The province recorded 13 new deaths due to the disease.

Meanwhile, a plan to shutter most retail settings on Sundays for the next three weeks goes into effect today.

The bulk of the province's stores will be closed today, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.