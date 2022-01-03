Quebec has 15,293 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 651,328 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 103,797 known active cases in the province.

The province's health officials also confirmed 15 more deaths, a total of 11,760.

To date, 535,771 people have recovered from the illness.

On Jan. 2, a total of 47,386 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are now 1,396 COVID-19 patients in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 181 people are in intensive care, up by 19.

Of the new cases, 2,596 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 700 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 11,997 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 102 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; nine are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 178 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 0.7 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 8.5 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 16,076 more vaccinations in the province.

As of Jan. 2, a total of 7,273,004 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,666,055 people, or 82 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 1,390,342 Quebecers, or 17 per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases is now 3,679, with no new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 32,834 Delta (B.1.167.2).