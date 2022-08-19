Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

The Quebec Health Ministry said on Friday that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations dropped.

The new deaths mean the total number of novel coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 16,207.

There are currently 4,280 health-care workers absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, 51 fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry adds that hospitalizations are at 1,997, with 666 of those due to COVID-19, 14 fewer than on Thursday.

Of those, 47 people are in intensive care (22 due to COVID-19), two more than a day ago.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Of 11,251 PCR tests analyzed in Quebec, 999 came back positive, making the positivity rate 12 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has logged 1,168,546 positive PCR tests.

In addition, 183 more positive self-declared rapid tests were reported, bringing that total to 232,983.

The ministry is monitoring 442 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health-care professionals administered 22,845 more doses of vaccine, making the total number of vaccinations administered 20,533,537.

On Aug. 17, 12,083 samples were analyzed.