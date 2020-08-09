MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 104 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same time two people have died due to the virus in addition to one person who died before Aug. 1. Two of the deaths were reported on the Island of Montreal and one in the Lower Laurentians.

The total number of positive cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 60,471, and 5,695 have died.

The highest increase in cases in the past 24 hours was in Monteregie which recorded 27 new cases for a total of 9,010. Twenty-three new cases were reported on the Island of Montreal for a total of 29,207. There were 16 new cases recorded in the Lower Laurentians (4,047 total) and Lanaudiere (4,604 total) and nine in Laval (6,126 total).

On Sunday, one more person is receiving treatment in Quebec's hospitals than was a day prior. The number of hospitalizations is now 156 in the province with 22 patients in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

On Aug. 7, Quebec health-care professionals anayzed16,093 samples, which is 1,880 less than the 17,973 performed Aug. 6.