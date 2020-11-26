MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 136,894.

The province also reported another 32 deaths linked to the disease, including eight from the past 24 hours, 19 from between Nov. 19 and 24 and five from before Nov. 19, for a total of 6,947.

Hospitalizations also increased by 20 from Wednesday to Thursday and there are now 675 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 90 are in the intensive care ward, which is three less than the number reported on Wednesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 33,023 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 24 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.