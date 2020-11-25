MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 135,430. Of them, 10,964 are active.

The province's current seven-day average is 1,171 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Quebec also reported 28 more deaths linked to the disease, including 12 from the past 24 hours, 14 from between Nov. 18 to 23 and two from an unknown date, for a total of 6,915.

Five deaths were reported in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (259 total) and Chaudiere-Appalaches (125 total); four in Montreal (3,600 total), Monteregie (847 total) and Lanaudiere (312 total); two in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (105 total), Quebec City (418 total), and the Eastern Townships (57 total); and one in Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine (39 total), and the Laurentians (333 total).

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases of any Quebec region on Wednesday, with 219 (49,248 total), followed by Lanaudiere, with 158 (10,754 total), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 148 (4,514 total), Monteregie, with 133 (19,200 total), and Quebec City, with 98 (11,050 total).

Hospitalizations remained stable in Quebec from Tuesday to Wednesday; there are still 655 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Of them, 93 are in the intensive care ward, which is three less than the number reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities also reported 927 more recoveries in the province on Wednesday for a total of 117,551.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,067 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 23 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).





This is a developing story that will be updated.