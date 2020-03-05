MONTREAL -- Facing a labour shortage, the Quebec government is relaxing rules to encourage retired executives to return to the workforce.

In particular, beneficiaries of the Pension Plan for Management Personnel who return to the public sector can receive up to the full amount of their pension, subject to certain guidelines, without having to participate in the plan again.

Treasury Board president Christian Dubé, who is also the minister responsible for government administration, believes that attractive measures need to be put in place for the province to benefit from the expertise of retirees. Labour needs appear to be especially high in the health and education sectors.