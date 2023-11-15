Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for LA Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million dollars for the California-based LA Kings to do so instead.
The Canadiens confirmed to CTV News the reports first made in La Presse that they offered to play for free at the Videotron Centre but were refused.
Instead, Quebec is slated to pay between $5 and $7 million for two LA Kings games, with Finance Minister Éric Girard saying the benefits will be worth it.
He adds that events like the Presidents Cup golf tournament and the Formula 1 race in Montreal both receive subsidies.
Nevertheless, negative reaction to the news was swift on social media.
"Only in Quebec would you snub a local team for a foreign one," read a reply from one user on the X platform. "Doesn't seem to apply for students though."
The Kings are scheduled to play from Oct. 2 to 6 in Quebec City, with tickets ranging from $55 to $170.
The team's president, Luc Robitaille, is a Montreal native, and there are currently two Quebecers on the roster: Philip Danault from Victoriaville and Pierre-Luc Dubois from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.
The last time an exhibition game was held at the Videotron Centre was in 2018, when the Canadiens hosted the Washington Capitals.
-- with files from CTV News' Kelly Greig.
