Quebec records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 31 more hospitalizations

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.

2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.

Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.

