Quebec records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 31 more hospitalizations

Quebec logged 16 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,905 deaths since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was recorded within the last 24 hours, 10 were recorded between two and seven days ago, and five were recorded over a week ago.

There are currently 2,061 people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 31, with 368 entries and 337 discharges. Of the total hospitalizations, 644 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 58 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, an increase of five. Of those, 22 were admitted for reasons directly related to the coronavirus.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged an additional 1,021 positive PCR COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. In addition, 168 positive rapid tests were self-declared through the health ministry's online portal.

There are currently 3,865 health-care workers absent from the job for COVID-related reasons.

The province is currently monitoring 373 outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 16,066 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers.

So far, 23 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a shot within the last five months. That rate is highest among people older than 80 (53 per cent) and lowest among adults under 39 (seven per cent).