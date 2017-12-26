Quebec record producer and director André Di Cesare dead at 70
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 2:09PM EST
The Quebec music industry lost one of its most important producers and record producers, André Di Cesare, 70, who passed away on the morning of December 24th.
According to his sister, Johanne Di Cesare, he died in hospital. Di Cesare had been suffering from a disease that particularly weakened him during the last year.
An important figure in the music industry of the 1980s and 1990s, André Di Cesare remained at the helm of Les Disques Star until the end of his life.
From 1987 to 1989, he also chaired the ADISQ.
During his career, André Di Cesare collaborated with many big names in the music industry, including Martine St-Clair, Roch Voisine, Renée Martel, Nicole Martin, Patrick Norman and Fernand Gignac.
In recent years, he managed the career of singer-songwriter William Deslauriers.
