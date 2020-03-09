MONTREAL -- Quebec is recognizing four women as historical figures for their contributions to the province, from the arts to the economy.

The announcement was made as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

“The women we designate today have each marked Quebec history in their own way," stated Quebec culture and communications minister Nathalie Roy. "By designating them as historical figures, we wish not only to recognize their rightful place in our collective memory, but also express our pride in what they accomplished."

The four women honoured are:

Agathe de Saint-Père (1657-1748): The founder of a canvas factory in Montreal, she is considered one of the rare business women and inventors of New France and was a strong female figure during the Régime français. She engaged in the fur, agriculture and textile industries, even developing a new textile, which the king gave her a patent for so she could have it manufactured and sold.

Emma Albani (1847-1930): Considered the first singer from Quebec to achieve international recognition, she is one of the most famous Canadian sopranos of the 19th century and early 20th century. During her career, which spanned over 40 years, she played countless parts in numerous operas that travelled across Europe and North America.

Joséphine Marchand (1861-1925): A journalist, writer and feminist activist, she was the founder of the first French-language women's magazine in Canada and the first editor of a women's magazine in Quebec. She also founded the L'Oeuvre des livres gratuits, a philanthropic organization that provided reading material for the under-privileged.

Berthe Chaurès-Louard (1889-1968): A leading figure in Quebec from the 1930s to 1960s, she was an activist, administrator and organizer who co-founded La Familiale, one of the first co-ops in Quebec that has since expanded to comprise a network across Quebec.