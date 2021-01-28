MONTREAL -- Quebec has recalled unlabelled soup sold in jars from a Montreal crepe restaurant.

Carrot and ginger cream, leek cream, and cream of vegetable jarred soups sold by Crêperie Spanel, located at 1960 Notre-Dame Street west, are being recalled for not including a “keep refrigerated” disclaimer.

The products were sold until Jan. 27 at the store in various sizes of mason jars.

People who have purchased a soup and stored it outside a refrigerator are being asked not to eat it.

Instead, customers can return the product to the restaurant or throw it away.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the soups.

“Even if the affected products do not show any signs of spoilage or a suspicious odour, consuming them may represent a risk to health,” read a release from the province.