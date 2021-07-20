MONTREAL -- Smoked fish purchased at Souk Michelet should not be eaten due to improper packaging, according to Montreal’s food inspection division.

The product was available for sale up to and including July 19, 2021. It was packaged in clear, vacuum-sealed bags and sold refrigerated. The product was labelled "Souk Michelet."

The product had not been prepared and packaged in a way that ensures its safety, according to a press release from food safety officials.

Souk Michelet is located in Montreal at 6450 Beaubien St. East.

People who have this product in their possession are advised not to consume it. They should either return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.

No cases of illness associated with the consumption of this food have been reported to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) to date.