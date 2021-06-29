Advertisement
Quebec recalls garlic chili sauce and selection of baked goods
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:15PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:18PM EDT
MAPAQ has recalled a certain brand of garlic chili sauce and an assortment of breads from a Montreal boulangerie. SOURCE: MAPAQ
Share:
MONTREAL -- Certain breads from a Montreal boulangerie and a chili garlic sauce product from a restaurant on the island have been recalled in Quebec.
The Quebec Ministery of Agriculture, Fish and Food (MAPAQ) issued two recalls for products that should not be consumed.
Consumers who purchased Chili Garlic Sauce from the Filipino restaurant Chez Papa at 5955 Victoria Ave. before Monday but did not keep it refrigerated at all times since it was purchased are advised not to consume any of the sauce.
The product label does not include the necessary "keep refrigerated" information for safe consumption, the MAPAQ says.
The products were sold in glass jars and refrigerated, and the operator voluntarily recalled the sauces in question.
In addition, MAPAQ is advising the public not to consume the following products from Boulangerie Acadia located at 8989 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. in Montreal:
- Brioches aux Dattes - 600 g.
- Brioches aux Raisins - 450 g.
- Biscottes Mediterraneenes - 400 g.
- Biscottes Mediterraneennes Anis - 400 g.
- Bisuits Anis - 410 g.
- Bisuits Noix de Coco - 400 g.
MAPAQ said the products have not been prepared or packaged in a safe manner.
The products were sold in several establishments in Montreal and Laval.
The operator voluntarily recalled the products.
Those who have purchased the products are advised not to consume them and return them to the establishment they were purchased from.
No illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of any of the above products.