MONTREAL -- Quebec's vaccination campaign reached a significant milestone Tuesday: 2 million doses are in Quebecers' arms.

In the previous 24 hours, 56,620 doses were administered, for a total of 2,005,106.

The same day, the province added 1,490 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, as hospitalizations continued to climb.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 329,472 people have contracted the virus. Of those, 305,463 have recovered, and 10,756 have died.

Of the 12 newly reported deaths, three occurred in the last 24 hours, eight between April 6 to 11, and one before that period.

In the provinces hospitals, 643 people are receiving care, an increase of 13 from the day before. Of those, eight people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), for a total of 150.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.