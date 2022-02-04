The Quebec government says it plans to make a US$300 million investment in the Airbus A220 aircraft, which are assembled in Mirabel in the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

Premier François Legault and Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon made the announcement in Montreal on Friday.

By injecting additional money into the program, the government says it wants to avoid having its investment diluted by an upcoming round of financing led by Airbus, which was handed the project by Bombardier in 2018.

Prior to the announcement, Quebec held a 25 per cent stake in the aircraft and the remaining 75 pe cent belonged to Airbus.

The French company had until 2026 to buy out the government's stake. However, it did not expect the program to be profitable before 2025.

Quebec has already invested $1.3 billion in the program.

As of March 31, 2021, Investissement Québec estimates the value of the investment remains at zero.