NEWS -- Happy yips and barks filled the air in a Hampstead neighbourhood Sunday to mark a reunion of more than 13 dogs rescued nearby.

Gerdy Rescues and Adoptions held the event nearly two years after the pups were taken from a nearby breeder in Berthierville, a town east of Montreal.

At the time, rescuer Marilyn Gelfand says neighbours had been finding the puppies wandering on the road.

They were traumatized, she says, and in need of veterinary care.

“They're mostly yorkies mixed with Chinese cresteds, chihuahuas, and terriers,” said Gelfand.

The pups were shy at first. But once they got to socializing, "they were a joy," she said.

“They started coming out of their shells which was unbelievable.” she said. When they were ready for adoption, "we were very, very careful about where they went.”

One of the lucky puppy-parents was Lisa Griffin, who adopted two of the dogs: Lucas and Ricky.

“When I first met them, Ricky was very afraid of everybody, (but now) he's getting braver,” she said.

“Lucas was a bit catatonic,” she added, but since his adoption, “he's coming out and has a personality all of his own.”

A Hampstead dog rescue hosted a reunion of 13 dogs all recovered nearly two years prior on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Angela MacKenzie, CTV News)

'COVID PUPPIES' AN INCREASING PROBLEM: GELFAND

Gelfand says Gerdy’s is starting to see an increase in pet owners giving up dogs they purchased or adopted during the pandemic.

“Every week, our numbers are increasing,” she said.

“We got a COVID puppy in 2 weeks ago, another dog with huge separation anxiety, that we're trying to place."

Gelfand says she expects even more dogs to arrive at the shelter as people head back to work more often.

“It's going to be an increasing problem because people are going back to work full time and certainly after the summer we expect a huge influx of COVID dogs.”