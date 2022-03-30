Quebec public security minister tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the 39-year-old explained her daughter tested positive last Sunday.

"I was taking care of her and started experiencing symptoms on Monday," she said, noting she tested positive herself on Tuesday. "I will be in isolation until Saturday, as dictated by public health guidelines."

Dimanche dernier, ma fille a reçu un résultat positif à la COVID-19. J'ai pris soin d'elle depuis, et ressenti des symptômes lundi, confirmés par un test positif hier. Je demeurerai donc isolée jusqu'à samedi, conformément aux consignes de la Santé publique. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) March 30, 2022

Guilbault is the latest MNA to contract the virus.

Premier François Legault confirmed last Thursday that he had tested positive.

Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais said Tuesday that she was awaiting her own test results, thus missing the announcement on the province's health care reform.

This comes as Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau says he advised regional health boards to prepare for an incoming rise in cases across the province.

The projected spike in cases coincides with the arrival of Omicron's BA.2 subvariant in Quebec, which is now accounting for half of the province's daily infections.

Two public health experts insist Quebec is already in the midst of a sixth wave, though provincial officials have stopped short of declaring it as such.