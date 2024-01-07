Quebec public sector unions to give update on proposed settlement

The Common Front of Quebec public sector unions is scheduled to give an update on Sunday afternoon on its proposed settlement and member consultations.

Consultation meetings for workers in the CSQ, APTS, CSN, and FTQ unions will be held from mid-January to mid-February.

The four unions represent roughly 420,000 workers in the education and healthcare networks.

The proposed settlement reached on Dec. 28 provides for a wage increase of 17.4 per cent over five years, with a purchasing power protection clause for the last three years of the employment contract. It also includes improvements to group insurance.

Common Front members were on strike for 11 days in November and December before reaching this proposed settlement with the Quebec government.