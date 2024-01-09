Quebec public sector agreement is 'an example to follow' for the private sector: union president

MONTREAL
    Common Front union leaders, Eric Gingras, president of the CSQ, left, and Magali Picard, president of the FTQ, speak during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, January 7, 2024, where they updated the media on negotiations with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Common Front union leaders, Eric Gingras, president of the CSQ, left, and Magali Picard, president of the FTQ, speak during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, January 7, 2024, where they updated the media on negotiations with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Six per cent wage increases a year and protection against inflation, such as those recently obtained by the public sector, are also sustainable in the private sector, said Federation of Quebec Workers (FTQ) president Magali Picard.

    Picard added that collective agreements should always be signed with an inflation protection clause.

    FTQ senior management met the press on Tuesday to discuss a number of topical issues - a tradition at the start of each year.

    While the public sector agreement in principle will be submitted to the 420,000 members until mid-February and provides for protection against inflation and a 6 per cent increase in the first year, Picard believes that "it is the example to follow" in the private sector too.

    Major unions affiliated with the FTQ, such as the Steelworkers and Unifor, have obtained similar increases in the past year and, in some cases, even more.

    On the political front, the FTQ said it fears the rise of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre at the federal level.

    It warns that "the FTQ will not remain silent" in the face of his "charm campaign" to "look like the good guy."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 9, 2024. 

