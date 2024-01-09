MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec public school students return to class as strike has system playing catch up

    Children in a classroom. (Credit: RDNE Stock project/pexels.com) Children in a classroom. (Credit: RDNE Stock project/pexels.com)

    Quebec public school students are set to return to the classroom Tuesday after labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.

    Major public sector unions reached tentative deals with the provincial government days before the new year, though they still have to be ratified by members.

    One of those unions, the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) went on an unlimited strike on Nov. 23, resulting in the closure of 800 schools for 22 days and keeping 368,000 students home.

    Other schools were shuttered for 11 days sprinkled over several weeks as teachers represented by a different negotiating bloc held strike days of varying lengths.

    Meanwhile, private school students missed no class at all.

    Tuesday, Education Minister Bernard Drainville is expected to unveil the Quebec government's plan for students to make up for lost class time.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    An explosion at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injures 21 people, loose bolts are found on multiple aircraft of the same model that had a panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight and a third proposed class-action lawsuit is filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News