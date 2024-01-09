Quebec public school students return to class as strike has system playing catch up
Quebec public school students are set to return to the classroom Tuesday after labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.
Major public sector unions reached tentative deals with the provincial government days before the new year, though they still have to be ratified by members.
One of those unions, the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) went on an unlimited strike on Nov. 23, resulting in the closure of 800 schools for 22 days and keeping 368,000 students home.
Other schools were shuttered for 11 days sprinkled over several weeks as teachers represented by a different negotiating bloc held strike days of varying lengths.
Meanwhile, private school students missed no class at all.
Tuesday, Education Minister Bernard Drainville is expected to unveil the Quebec government's plan for students to make up for lost class time.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.
2023 was world's hottest year on record, EU scientists confirm
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they "took matters into their own hands" and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
U.S. federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.
Families across Canada with loved ones in Gaza vying for limited number of visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
An explosion at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injures 21 people, loose bolts are found on multiple aircraft of the same model that had a panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight and a third proposed class-action lawsuit is filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
3 people mistakenly eat laundry detergent in Taiwan election giveaway gone awry
At least three people were hospitalized after mistakenly eating colorful pods of liquid laundry detergent that were distributed as a campaign freebie in Taiwan's presidential race, according to Taiwanese media reports.
