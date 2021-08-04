MONTREAL -- The mayor of Montreal, policing officials and Quebec’s public safety minister will provide an update to the media on eliminating gun violence in the metropolis Wednesday morning.

The 11 a.m. news conference follows Monday’s deadly shooting that claimed the lives of three men and injured two others in the east end borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. A volley of bullets were shot towards the group of five men at an apartment building at 9301 Perras Blvd., near 54th Avenue.

Mayor Valérie Plante will be joined by Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault, Director General of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Johanne Beausoleil and Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron.

The triple homicide during daylight hours on Monday drew widespread condemnation from public officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Twitter "the rise in gun violence in Montreal over the past few weeks is disturbing — and it must stop."

Yesterday’s shooting and the rise in gun violence in Montreal over the past few weeks is disturbing – and it must stop. Sending my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Montreal’s police chief said he was requesting the help of provincial police to control the number of guns on the island.

"Enough is enough," Charon said. "You now have the entirety of the Montreal police force on your back. So, we recommend you immediately stop your firearm violence on our territory."

