Quebec public health to provide update on COVID-19 situation

Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to speak at 1 p.m., joined by the president of Quebec's Immunization Committee (CIQ), Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh.

On Tuesday, the Quebec government reported a decrease of 124 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to 1,557.

Last Thursday, Health Canada approved a Moderna vaccine in adults that targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

To be used as a booster dose, this vaccine targets the BA.1 sub-variant of Omicron.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says a total of 10.5 million doses were expected by the end of September.

Health Canada adds it anticipates there should be enough supply for all Canadians aged 18 and older.

According to Health Canada estimates last week, if 90 per cent rather than 60 per cent of Canadians were up to date with their vaccinations, the level of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 would be reduced by 90 per cent by late fall or early winter.

