Quebec public health to give update on respiratory viruses

Quebec public health officials are set to provide an update on the evolution of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza, in the province.



Public health director Luc Boileau will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Quebec City.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec public health update on respiratory viruses

Boileau last addressed the public on Dec. 5, when he said he hoped to reach the peak of influenza infections quickly.



New data released this week by the Quebec public health institute showed that last week the rate of positive tests had fallen slightly.

The most recent data also show that almore 19 per cent of Quebecers took advantage of the free influenza vaccine, but that the rate was much higher among seniors, particularly those aged 75 and over.



- With files form The Canadian Press