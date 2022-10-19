Quebec public health records 24 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 new deaths
Quebec reported in increase of 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, for a total of 2,085. There were 164 new entries reported by the public health authority and 140 discharges. Of the total hospitalizations, 651 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at the hospital.
Meanwhile, 62 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, an increase of four. Of those, 26 were admitted for reasons directly related to the coronavirus.
Quebec logged 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,915 deaths since the pandemic began.
Four of those deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours, five were recorded between two and seven days ago, and one was recorded over a week ago.
NEW CASES
Quebec logged an additional 1,104 positive PCR COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. In addition, 195 positive rapid tests were self-declared through the health ministry's online portal.
There are currently 3,906 health-care workers absent from the job for COVID-related reasons.
VACCINATIONS
An additional 24,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers. So far, 23 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a shot within the last five months. That rate is highest among people older than 80 (54 per cent) and lowest among adults under 39 (seven per cent).
