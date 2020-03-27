MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials on Friday officially asked the City of Montreal to declare a local state of emergency.

In a statement, provincial health officials said that under section 42 of Quebec's Civil Protection Act, a local state of emergency would allow Montreal to "quickly adopt measures to reduce the risks of COVID-19 outbreaks among homeless people."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault had said earlier Friday that discussions between the province and the city about a possible state of emergency were ongoing.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the city's director of public health, Mylene Drouin, are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. in Montreal.

This is a developing story that will be updated.