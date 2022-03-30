Quebec public health looking at school staff's mental health

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) wants to know how the mental health of staff in Quebec's public schools is faring.

A new online survey aims to "produce evidence that takes into account the impact of the pandemic and to formulate recommendations to reduce the harmful effects of these risks (psychosocial work) on workers," a news release reads, since "little rigourous data exist on the subject in Quebec."

"We know that there is a shortage of personnel in this environment," said Mariève Pelletier, one of the people in charge of the project. "We also hear about the workload, we hear that it is a job that is becoming increasingly difficult for various reasons. And with COVID, it's an environment that has been particularly affected by a lot of measures that had to be put in place, and that were not easy to put in place either."

After two years of the pandemic, she added, researchers felt it was a good time to "really get a better understanding of what the main risk factors are and how these people are doing."

One of the things researchers will be looking at is the rate of psychological distress among school staff. They will try to see if some regions of Quebec are doing better than others and, if so, what lessons can be learned.

"Since the beginning of the new school year, there is a new reality that school personnel are facing," said Pelletier, who said that the picture that will be painted after two years of the pandemic will be true to reality. "The virus is here to stay and there will be new waves over the next few years."

In this context, the survey includes questions specifically about COVID-19 to allow researchers to distinguish items related specifically to the pandemic from items such as teacher-student ratio or working in a more disadvantaged environment.

The survey, Pelletier said, should provide insights for policymakers to take preventive action.

If the pandemic has left its mark on the psychological health of staff, "we will have to work on preventive measures based on this picture," she added.

The survey is aimed at staff in the province's public preschool, elementary and secondary schools, both English and French. Teachers, professional and support staff are invited to participate.

It does not include staff from school service centres, school boards, vocational training centres or adult education centres.

Pelletier and her colleagues hope to have around 20,000 employees in the public school system participate.

The online questionnaire, which takes 30 to 45 minutes to complete, is available in French and English until April 8.