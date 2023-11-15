MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec public health director launches a new call for COVID and flu vaccination

    Citing a "serious" circulation of COVID-19 and an imminent wave of influenza in Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is urging people at risk to get vaccinated quickly.

    Specifically, people aged 60 and over, and especially those over the age of 70, are being urged to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Boileau adds that people over 70 who have never been infected with the virus are particularly at risk of complications.

    According to the Quebec Director of Public Health, there are still around a hundred hospitalization cases linked to COVID-19 every day.

    As far as influenza is concerned, public health is appealing to pregnant women.

    With flu expected to sweep through Quebec in the run-up to the holiday season, it is warning that women are more likely to fall ill during pregnancy.

    In addition, Boileau pointed out that the vaccine given to the mother has a protective effect on the baby at birth.

    To promote better access to vaccination, people are encouraged to visit the Clic-Santé platform regularly to find a time slot that suits them.

    New availabilities are posted regularly.

    The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    • LIVE FROM COURT

      LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

      The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News