Dr. Horacio Arruda, who has been Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday while admitting a recent "erosion" in public trust.

He offered his resignation to Premier François Legault, which Legault accepted, according to a spokesperson from the premier's office.

Legault's office is making no other comment for the moment but will hold a press conference Tuesday.

In Arruda's letter of resignation, obtained by CTV News, he cited recent criticisms of his work but didn't specify what exactly he was referring to.

"The recent remarks made on the credibility of our opinions and on our scientific rigour undoubtedly cause a certain erosion in the adhesion of the population," he wrote, meaning people's willingness to follow public health rules.

"In this context, I consider it appropriate to offer you the possibility of replacing me before the end of my term of office, at least as DNSP," the acronym in French for Director of Public Health.

Arruda has served as the province's public health chief for 12 years.

"Do not see in this gesture as an abandonment on my part, but rather the offer of an opportunity for you to reassess the situation, after several waves [of the pandemic] and in a context in constant evolution," he wrote.

He wrote that if Legault wished him to continue in the job, he would do so, but said he was ready to "serve the citizens" of the province in a different capacity.

Arruda has faced criticism on several fronts recently as Quebec yet again became the country's COVID-19 epicentre, as it has repeatedly been since the pandemic's first wave in spring 2020.

Each wave has brought different critiques of the way the province handled the virus, but recently, Arruda faced a barrage of complaints over comments he made publicly, including repeatedly saying that K-95 masks weren't better than procedural masks and therefore didn't need to be provided to health-care workers or to teachers.

Quebec's worker safety board reversed that decision, at least for health workers, mandating that they be provided with N-95s.

Arruda had previously said that air purifiers wouldn't work to improve school air quality, even suggesting the machines would spread the virus rather than reduce it.

Earlier in the pandemic, he also faced much criticism over his poor English skills and public speaking ability, leading the government to hire a "communications coach" for him for several months.

Among the most serious accusations levelled at Arruda, however, was his advice in Quebec's disastrous first wave, which killed at least 4,000 people, most of them elderly, in the province's long-term care homes.

The rampant infections at the homes were later found to have been caused largely by the unchecked movement of staff between different homes. In a coroner's inquest that has been ongoing for months, Arruda testified and admitted he didn't recommend that staff stop moving between care homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.