Quebec provincial police take over homicide investigation, victim was acquitted in Hells Angel's murder
Quebec's provincial police force has taken over a Laval, Que. homicide investigation which is now believed to be linked to organized crime.
On Saturday, police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting on Saint-Martin Blvd. E at around 11:20 p.m.
The 30-year-old victim, Marc Issa El-Khoury, is known to police. He was recently acquitted of the murder of a Hell's Angels member.
In March 2019, Issa El-Khoury and three Montrealers were arrested in connection with the daylight killing of Hells Angels member Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, who was shot dead in a plaza parking lot in Mississauga, Ont. The fatal shooting happened in view of people who were exercising at a nearby boxing gym.
Montrealer Marckens Vilme, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, and 24-year-old Brandon Reyes was intially charged with accessory after the fact. Reyes’ charge was later upgraded to a charge of first-degree murder.
Joseph Pallotta, a 38-year-old man, surrendered to police on March 17 after a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued.
Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, appears in this undated photograph.
Issa El-Khoury was arrested in connection with the murder on March 21. He was arrested while attempting to cross the border into the United States from Champlain, Que.
The three Montrealers were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to prison for life. Issa El-Khoury was acquitted.
Provincial police are also investigating a possible connection between Issa El-Khoury's death and a burned car discovered at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Issa El-Khoury's death is the 7th homicide in Laval, Que. this year.
