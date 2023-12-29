MONTREAL
    • Quebec provincial police suspend search for girl who fell into river on Dec. 22

    Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ) Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ)

    Quebec provincial police say they've suspended the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river one week ago.

    The child has been missing since Dec. 22, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.--about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City -- while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

    Police officers shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission on Boxing Day, but there's been no sign of the girl.

    In a statement, police say that specialized units deployed in the past week include officers walking the shorelines, divers in the water and drones and helicopters from above.

    Police divers will be deployed when the ice cover permits and authorities could mobilize various units if new information emerges.

    Authorities say an investigation into the event is ongoing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

