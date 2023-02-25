Quebec provincial police searching for armed suspect north of Saguenay

A possibly armed suspect who is believed to be on foot is the subject of a Quebec provincial police (SQ) manhunt in La Doré, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, early Saturday afternoon.

"The individual was spotted in the vicinity of Lac Élaine, in the Trenche River sector, in the municipality located in the Domaine-du-Roy MRC," said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

The SQ is asking people to avoid the area. For those who are in the area, the police recommend that they stay away from the suspect and call 911 if they see the suspect.

The SQ says there is an "imminent threat" on its Twitter account.

The police added that the "man in his late 50s is believed to be armed with a long gun."

#Alerte MENACE IMMINENTE à La Doré

Les événements se dérouleraient plutôt dans les environs du Lac Élaine, secteur de la rivière Trenche.

Si aperçu, 📞 911 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 25, 2023

The Quebec Ministry of Public Security issued an alert at 1:50 p.m. for an armed threat in the area of West Branch Road.

"The police are investigating an armed and dangerous suspect," the government wrote in its message.

People are advised to take shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows or leave the area if it is safe to do so.