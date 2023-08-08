Quebec provincial police reports 22 deaths during the construction holiday

The particularly deadly toll of the most recent construction holiday was confirmed on Tuesday morning by Quebec's provincial police (SQ), which reported 18 deaths on the province's road network and four deaths on the recreation and tourism network in its report for the last two weeks.

The total of 22 deaths in the area covered by the provincial police force represents a sharp increase compared with 2022.

During last year's construction holidays, 12 people lost their lives on the roads and one on the recreation and tourism network, for a total of 13.

By the end of the first half of last week's construction holiday, the SQ had already issued an appeal for caution, noting an increase in fatal collisions compared with last year.

"There are about 20 families who, instead of going to the zoo, camping, fishing or waterslides, have to go home to organize funerals," said Sergeant Jean-Raphaël Drolet in a video posted on social networks.

Over the two-week holiday period, there were 13 serious collisions on the roads covered by the SQ, as well as four on the recreational tourism network. This compares with 11 collisions, including one on the recreational tourism network, in 2022.

In its report, the SQ explained that distraction, illegal overtaking, speeding and impaired driving remain the four main causes of collisions.

This year, the majority of collisions were related to driver behaviour, including speeding.

As the holidays continue into August, the SQ is urging motorists to remain cautious when travelling.

This year's construction holiday ran from July 23 to Aug. 5.