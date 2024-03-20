Quebec provincial police officer charged with cocaine trafficking

A Quebec provincial police (SQ) officer was charged with cocaine trafficking on Wednesday.

The SQ confirmed that Miguel Guenette-Gregoire, 29, was arrested by investigators from the SQ's Service des Normes Polices on Tuesday and has been suspended from duty.

He appeared in the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse on Wednesday.

Guenette-Gregoire was a patrol officer with the SQ Monteregie and has worked with the force since 2022.

The SQ would not comment further on the case as it is an ongoing investigation. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.