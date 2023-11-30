Quebec provincial police launch operation against impaired driving until Jan. 2
On Thursday, Quebec police forces are launching a concerted provincial operation against driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, which will run until Jan. 2.
Police interventions, which will be carried out in collaboration with Quebec's auto insurance board (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ) roadside inspectors, will include screening tests at checkpoints.
In parallel with this operation, an awareness campaign is being rolled out, notably on the various social media platforms of police organizations. The aim of the campaign is to remind drivers of the consequences of driving while impaired.
For its part, the SAAQ will be running an awareness campaign from Dec. 11 to Jan. 11 under the theme "When you drink, you don't drive."
The aim of the campaign is to make drivers aware that it is risky to drive after consuming alcohol, even in small quantities.
Authorities point out that when you drink, it's best to plan an alternative solution for a safe return, such as using a designated driver, taxi, public transport, a drive-home service or the hospitality of a relative.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that between 2017 and 2021, on average, alcohol was involved in 25 per cent of fatal collisions and 15 per cent of serious injury collisions.
The police point out that only time can dissipate the effects of alcohol or drug consumption.
In addition, the practice of estimating one's own blood alcohol level before getting behind the wheel presents major risks and should, therefore, be avoided. Police insist that the effect of a single drink should never be underestimated.
A national day of road safety operations to counter impaired driving will be held across Quebec on Dec. 8.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2023.
