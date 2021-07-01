Advertisement
Quebec provincial police investigating murder of man with organized crime past
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 10:22PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A man with ties to organized crime was killed on Thursday in Kanesatake.
Officers from the Surete du Quebec were called at 3:40 p.m. regarding an armed assault on a business on St-Michel Rd.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 47-year-old Arsene Mompoint unconscious.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No suspects have been arrested.
Mompoint, who has a criminal record, has been tied to gang activity in the past.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2021.