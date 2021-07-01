MONTREAL -- A man with ties to organized crime was killed on Thursday in Kanesatake.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec were called at 3:40 p.m. regarding an armed assault on a business on St-Michel Rd.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 47-year-old Arsene Mompoint unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested.

Mompoint, who has a criminal record, has been tied to gang activity in the past.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2021.