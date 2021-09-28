MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.

The victim, Andréanne Ouellet, was a resident of Saint-Donat and a mother. Her death is the 16th suspected femicide in Quebec in 2021.

Police say officers from the Matawinie station arrived at 2:45 p.m. on Monday to discover woman's lifeless body in a single-family residence on Montagne Road in Saint-Donat, about 120 kilometres north of Montreal

A news release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday evening.

"The investigation for homicide was entrusted to the Crimes Against the Person Investigation Department," the SQ said in a news release. "The scene has been assessed by forensic identification technicians."

A male suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is currently being questioned. He is expected to appear at the Joliette courthouse on Wednesday to face charges.

"The nature of the charges has yet to be determined following the assessment of the file by the Crown," the release reads.

An investigation is ongoing into the exact causes of Ouellet's death.