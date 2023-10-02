Quebec provincial police continue search for five-year-old who fell in river

A search is underway in Quebec's Mauricie region for a five-year-old who fell in a river while playing with his brother on Sunday evening.

The two boys, both under 10 years old, were near the St-Maurice River close to Grandes-Piles, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, when the younger child fell in.

Provincial police Sgt. Eloise Cossette says the area where they were playing has a steep drop to the river.

She says the older brother ran to get help after his sibling fell in.

Police dispatched a helicopter to search for the child, while firefighters, officers and local volunteers searched from the ground.

Cossette says the search operation resumed this morning with the addition of divers and boat patrols.