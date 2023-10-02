Montreal

    • Quebec provincial police continue search for five-year-old who fell in river

    A Surete du Quebec helicopter searches the Kitigan-Zibi reserve south of Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday April 30, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Surete du Quebec helicopter searches the Kitigan-Zibi reserve south of Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday April 30, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    A search is underway in Quebec's Mauricie region for a five-year-old who fell in a river while playing with his brother on Sunday evening.

    The two boys, both under 10 years old, were near the St-Maurice River close to Grandes-Piles, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, when the younger child fell in.

    Provincial police Sgt. Eloise Cossette says the area where they were playing has a steep drop to the river.

    She says the older brother ran to get help after his sibling fell in.

    Police dispatched a helicopter to search for the child, while firefighters, officers and local volunteers searched from the ground.

    Cossette says the search operation resumed this morning with the addition of divers and boat patrols.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 2, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News